Kilgore PD need your help locating missing man

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing man.

According to the department, Larry Wheeler was reported missing on October 18.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, contact Dectective Stephen Goodson.

He can be reached at 903-218-6903 or by email at stephen.goodson@cityofkilgore.com

You may also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903 236 STOP or you can text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip.

Refer to KPD Incident #1910-1145.