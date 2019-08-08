Kilgore offers magical time at Harry Potter Fest

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – For eight days, the city of Kilgore is transforming into a wizarding world at their brand new Harry Potter Fest.

Fans are invited to come to the Texan Theater on S. Kilgore St. to watch all eight movies from the series and take part in themed events.

Some of the activities include a tri-wizard tournament, costume competition, and spell and trivia tests.

There are even Harry Potter themed treats available.

“You get butter beer, you get the chocolate frogs and you get to participate in a trivia contest which we’re going to do another four rounds with a $100 cash prize for the winner, as well as the cup,” said Sonya Waters, the Kilgore community relations manager. “We find harry potter fans love to have their knowledge tested.”

Waters also said people from different cities have even traveled to Kilgore for the day to take part in the fest.

It is free to watch the Harry Potter movies offered daily at the theater, but the rest of the events require tickets.

Saturday, Aug. 10 is the last day to prove you’re a wizard and take part in some magical fun.

You can find a full list of the movie schedule here.