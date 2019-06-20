Kilgore ISD asking for community’s help in naming new K-9 resource officer

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore ISD is asking for the community’s help in naming the district’s newest staff member.

Police and school officials have teamed up to make the district safer for students and faculty. Part of that effort included the addition of a K-9 resource officer.

He will help make sure Kilgore schools are free of alcohol, drugs, tobacco and firearms and is currently going through training in Louisiana.

Once he comes home to Kilgore, he’ll need a name. You can provide your suggestions to Kilgore ISD or Kilgore PD.