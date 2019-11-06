Kilgore, Gregg Co. officials searching for missing man last seen on Sunday

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Gregg County and Kilgore Police are searching for a man, who suffers from dementia, reportedly missing since Sunday

According to family, Loyd Thrasher (Keith) was last seen in Kilgore on Sunday with his two dogs.

His credit card statements indicate his last transactions were in Gilmer the day before.

One of Thrasher’s dogs were found in Lakeport, and his rental car was found by Gregg County officials by the river on Farm-to-Market Road 2087, abandoned with the second dog.

The deputy noticed that the door was open, he checked on the car and didn’t see anything out of sorts. That spot is popular among fishers, so the deputy continued on his way.

Later that night, the deputy came back, he noticed the car was still in the same state, with the door open. He then figured out it was a rental car, contacted the company who then reached out to the family.

The next day, the family filed a missing person’s report with Kilgore PD.

The family says he has dementia and they are very worried about him.

Kilgore Police is bringing in two search and rescue dogs, along with two cadaver dogs to search the area where the car was found.

Kilgore PD is taking the lead on the investigation.