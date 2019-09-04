Kilgore dealership offers free lunch to first responders

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Gabriel Jordan Buick GMC dealership in Kilgore is holding it’s third annual first responders appreciation event on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., staff will grill hamburgers to serve up to the men and women who serve the East Texas community.

There will be live music playing during the event.

Lunch is available to any first responder throughout the area, not just those who serve in Kilgore.

“We want to celebrate them because they make our lives better,

said Tim Capps, the managing partner at Gabriel Jordan Buick GMC. “They make our lives safer and they really do it in a way where they just never ask for anything. Our goal was to say thank you. our goal was to provide them with an opportunity to come and meet up.”

While the food is for the first responders, the community is welcome to stop by and meet those who Capps says protect the area.

Any of the food that is not eaten will be donated to a shelter in Longview.