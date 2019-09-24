Kileen woman joins Team Gwen on first night of blind auditions on “The Voice”

LOS ANGELES (NBC) Rose Short is living her dream. She joined Team Gwen on Monday night’s season opener of “The Voice”.

In an interview following the show, we got to hear a little bit more about Short’s background.

She is from Killeen, Texas, which is just southwest of Waco. She says she quit her job, not knowing where this opportunity would take her, but wanted to pursue music fully.

Before auditioning for “The Voice”, Short was a corrections officer at a male maximum security prison in Gainsville, Texas, which is about 45 minutes from Killeen.

After the chairs spun on tage, Short chose to go with Team Gwen, saying she has already learned so much from her, such as: connecting with the audience and owning your show.

Did you miss the first episode of blind auditions? Don’t worry, you can catch the second episode Tuesday night, here on NBC, starting at 7 p.m. central time.