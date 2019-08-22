Kick-off party for Walk to End Alzheimer’s Thursday

The Alzheimer’s Alliance is holding the first Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Tyler this year, and are holding a fundraiser Thursday, Aug. 22.

More than 5 million Americans are currently living with the disease.

The fundraiser takes place at Prestige Estates Assisted Living and Memory Care in Tyler from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The money raised is used for research and support for those dealing with the disease.

“It’s important to start spreading awareness and raising money now,” said Brittany Thomas, the Alzheimer’s Alliance constituent events coordinator.

Every year, thousands are diagnosed and affected by the disease, and the walk will be held in October to support everyone impacted.

People taking part will be given different colored flowers according to their relationship with Alzheimer’s.

Anyone from those dealing with the disease to caretakers are welcome to take part.

“People get to hear those stories and it kind of unites all those yellow flowers and all those blue flowers,” said Thomas. “They know they aren’t in this fight alone, and they see their neighbors and they see their coworkers all going through it. It just kind of brings everyone together as a united front.”

Companies and groups can form teams through the Alzheimer’s Alliance website to raise money.

The group’s overall goal is to raise $30,000 by the time the event is here.

On Thursday hot dogs and Kona Ice will be available for purchase and attendees can meet with the staff to get all of the details of the upcoming event.