KFC brings in new “Popcorn Chicken Mac”

(CNN) — Of course, we told you about the online battle between Popeyes and Chik-Fil-A, but a new contender has entered the ring, with something other than a sandwich.

KFC will debut a mac and cheese bowl featuring fried popcorn chicken.

The loaded bowls will be added to the chain’s five-dollar menu on August 26.

For those on the wild side, there’s a “Nashville Hot” version as well.

While mac and cheese is nothing new for KFC, this version comes just weeks after Chick-Fil-A added its own version of the mac and cheese to the menu.

