KETK GIVES BACK: Hiway 80 Rescue Mission

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) Hiway 80 Rescue Mission was honored Wednesday during KETK Gives Back.

“Our staff is incredible. They come to work every day because they love the people we serve. They are eager to support those who are less fortunate.” Brian Livingston, Executive Director

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is an East Texas organization dedicated to fighting homelessness in our region.

The organization serves over 187,000 meals per year and offers shelter and recovery programs for both men and women.

Other services provided:

Clothing room

Prescription assistance

Chapel services (365 days a year)

Tutoring

Medical clinic

Laundry services

Computer lab

Spiritual counseling

Showers and personal care items

Beds

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texans for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

