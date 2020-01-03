KETK Gives Back: Dixie Volunteer Fire Department

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News recognized the Dixie Volunteer Fire Department on Monday for their service and continuous work in the community.

Sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas first responders for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

As we near the end of the year, one firefighter told KETK, “I’m thankful for the opportunities that came my way in 2019, and I’m looking forward to new ones in 2020.”