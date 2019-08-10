KETCHUP KARMA: Condiment thief’s apology note goes viral

FORKED RIVER, New Jersey (KETK) – A ketchup thief’s apology note is going viral.

Yes, ketchup.

And you can call it ketchup karma.

The thief left a note at a Perkins Diner in New Jersey, saying karma and guilt caught up with them after they stole a bottle of ketchup a few weeks back.

The thief said just hours after the theft, they got into a car accident.

The regretful thief left a bag with the note and two replacement bottles of ketchup outside the restaurant.

The owner posted a photo of the note and bottles on Facebook and said she forgives the thief.

She says she never would have noticed the missing bottle.

And she has a hunch the thief is a teenage girl.

Heinz got wind of the story and offered to help pay for the person’s car repairs.

Heinz says the person has gotten in touch with them privately.

