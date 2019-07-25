Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office seeking help finding dead owner’s truck

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a truck that belonged to a deceased person.

In a Facebook post, the KCSO said the person, who was not identified, was found dead July 17 in the Scurry area. The truck has not been located.

The missing truck is a 2005 Toyota Tundra pickup, 2-door, with a green light on the roof , upright air compressor in the bed, and magnetic signs advertising an auto rescue service on the doors. Texas license plate is DJY0868.

Anyone with any information about this truck is urged to call TCSO Investigator Randy Griffin at 972-932-9771.