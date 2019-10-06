Kansas City, Kansas, bar shooting leaves 4 dead, 5 injured

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KETK) – A manhunt is underway in Kansas City, Kansas, for at least two gunmen who killed four people and wounded five in a bar shooting.

According to police, the incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in a private, members-only bar.

When police arrived on the scene, they found four people dead inside the bar and five outside with injuries, all from gunshots.

The injured were all taken to local hospitals.

Witnesses told police two men entered the bar and started shooting without warning.

Investigators say all of the victims are Hispanic males. Of the victims that were hospitalized, two have since been released.

Police are looking for possibly two suspects who they say walked into the bar and started shooting.

The suspects were armed with handguns, officials say.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and do not feel it’s racially motivated.

They say it may be related to an earlier altercation at the bar.

“We do not believe it’s random,” said Officer Thomas Tomasic, KCPD public information officer. “We do believe that this was an isolated incident, I guess you would call it. We don’t feel that these suspects are going to go out and do this again.”

Detectives are looking for surveillance video of the shooting.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also responding.