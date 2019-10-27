Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney remembered at funeral

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (KETK) – Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, the 3-year-old kidnapped from a birthday party in Birmingham and later found dead, was mourned and remembered at a funeral service Sunday.

The funeral was held at New Beginning Christian Ministry in Birmingham, where her mother had attended.

The church sits less than 10 miles from the public housing complex from which she was abducted.

Her body was found in a dumpster 10 days after her abduction on October 12.

An autopsy revealed that she died of asphyxiation.

Capital murder charges have been filed against two suspects, Patrick Stallworth and Derrick Irisha Brown.

Anyone who wishes to contribute toward the child’s funeral and burial expenses may visit RememberingCupcake.com, a site set up in partnership with the City of Birmingham.