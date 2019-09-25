Juul CEO steps down amidst national health crisis

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CEO of Juul Kevin Burns has stepped down as CEO as the company has faced intense scrutiny during a national health crisis involving vaping.

According to an NBC News report, Burns will be replaced by K.C. Crosthwaite who Juul said would continue a “broad review of the company’s practices and policies to ensure alignment with its aim of responsible leadership within the industry.”

The company has ceased all advertising in the United States after the teen vaping rate spiked across the country.

The health crisis from vaping products has killed nine people and there have been 530 confirmed cases of people being hospitalized with various respiratory issues from vaping. The CDC is set to release new numbers on Thursday.

Patients have been experiencing coughing, fever, trouble breathing, chest pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. The CDC said that the vast majority of patients have been men under the age of 25.

The FDA admitted last week that it had opened up a criminal probe into the crisis.

KETK News held a roundtable last Thursday explaining to families all that they need to know about vaping.