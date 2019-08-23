Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has surgery to remove pancreatic cancer

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks about her work and gender equality at the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery to remove a malignant tumor from her pancreas, according to the Court.

She does not need further treatment at this time.

The 86-year-old justice did have to miss arguments earlier last session when she needed treatment to removed cancerous modules from her lungs.

Ginsburg stands as the liberal icon of the Court and is by far its oldest member. She has said she would not consider retirement for at least another five years and has dismissed the idea of putting term limits for judges.

Her and moderate justice Stephen Breyer, 81, are the two justices in their 80s. Ginsburg’s health has been in the public spotlight for the last three years due to the 2016 election.

Many independent voters support President Trump’s candidacy mainly because of the president’s ability to nominate Supreme Court Justices.

The Court became an unexpected angle to the 2020 race when Justice Antonin Scalia suddenly passed away just months before the election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to hold a vote on Merrick Garland, who was nominated by then-President Obama in the final year he was in office.

This can be expected to happen again in 2020 with two additional justices in their 80s.

The Supreme Court has been one of the most significant impacts of the Trump presidency, having nominated and gotten confirmed two associated justices in his first two years in office.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh replaced Anthony Kennedy back in 2018 after his retirement, a significant seat because Kennedy was often seen as the swing vote in major decisions.