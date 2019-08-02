Justice Department will not prosecute Comey over his leak of memos

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 03: Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Comey testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee during an oversight hearing on the FBI on Capitol Hill May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. Comey is expected to answer questions about Russian involvement into the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Zach […]

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – The Justice Department has chosen not to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey for leaking memos of his conversations with President Trump to the media, according to an NBC report.

Comey was referred for prosection by the FBI’s Inspector General Office, but the Justice Department declined.

The memos were leaked to a friend of Comey’s who passed them along to a New York Times reporter. They were leaked after President Trump fired Comey in May 2017.

Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee that the memos contained conversations that President Trump directed him to shut down an investigation into General Michael Flynn. This raised questions over whether the President committed obstruction of justice.

The day after the New York Times published the memos Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel to investigate whether Trump or his campaign conspired with Russia to help him win the election.

After a two-year investigation, Mueller found no evidence that the campaign colluded with the Russians, but did not answer the question on obstruction.

Many Congressional Democrats are backing an impeachment effort against the President, despite many party leaders not wanting to risk it just a year before the 2020 election.

When asked about the decision on Thursday, President Trump told reporters that “what James Comey did was illegal.”