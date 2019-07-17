JUST IN: Sprint confirms serious data breach

Sprint is confirming a serious data breach.

The company is informing customers that hackers may have gained “unauthorized access” to accounts through Samsung’s “add a line” website.

Information such as names, billing addresses, phone numbers, and other sensitive details may have been breached.

However, sprint says “no other information that could create a substantial risk of fraud or identify theft was acquired.”

Sprint says it learned about the breach in late June and has since reset pin codes for all accounts that were impacted.

It’s still unclear how many customers were affected.

