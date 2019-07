WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Wood County jury has found a Mineola man not guilty of murdering a 19-year-old in 2014.

A jury acquitted Jason Walters of shooting 19-year-old Christopher Griffin at the EZ Mart on North Pacific Street.

The Wood County Monitor reports that the verdict came in Wednesday afternoon shortly after 3:15 p.m.

Griffin was killed after an argument that started inside the store went into the alley outside, according to Mineola police.