Judge rules that Robert E. Lee statue that sparked deadly Charlottesville rally must stay

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia (KETK) – A Virginia judge has blocked the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee that sparked a deadly white nationalist rally back in 2017.

Judge Richard Moore ruled that any attempt to remove it would violate a state law protecting war memorials, according to a report from USA Today. The ruling ends a lawsuit filed in 2017 opposing the removal after the city council voted to take down the statue saying it sent a racist message.

The vote prompted a Unite the Rally where a neo-Nazi deliberately drove a car into counter-protesters, killing one woman.

Moore issued a permanent injunction, which protects the statue from any future removal. It also applied to another Confederate statue of General Stonewall Jackson.

In his ruling, Moore said that the law itself does not have any discriminatory intent.