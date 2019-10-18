Johnson & Johnson recalls some of its baby powder due to asbestos concerns

ASSOCIATED PRESS (KETK)- Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. has voluntarily recalled a single lot of Johnson’s Baby Powder in response to an FDA test that indicated the presence of asbestos in a bottle purchased from an online retailer.

According to a press release, the recall was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

The release states: “Despite the low levels reported and in full cooperation and collaboration with the FDA, JJCI is initiating this voluntary recall of Lot #22318RB of Johnson’s Baby Powder, from which the tested sample was taken. ”

Johnson & Johnson has also initiated an investigation in the matter, saying it’s not yet clear if cross-contamination may have led to a false positive, if the sample was taken from a bottle with an intact seal or if the product was authentic.

Johnson & Johnson said in the release: “JJCI has a rigorous testing standard in place to ensure its cosmetic talc is safe and years of testing, including the FDA’s own testing on prior occasions–and as recently as last month–found no asbestos. Thousands of tests over the past 40 years repeatedly confirm that our consumer talc products do not contain asbestos. Our talc comes from ore sources confirmed to meet our stringent specifications that exceed industry standards. Not only do we and our suppliers routinely test to ensure our talc does not contain asbestos our talc has also been tested and confirmed to be asbestos-free by a range of independent laboratories, universities, and global health authorities.”

Anyone who may own a bottle of Johnson’s Baby Powder Lot #22318RB is advised to discontinue the use of the product. For refund information, contact the Johnson & Johnson Consumer Care Center at www.johnsonsbaby.com or by calling (866) 565-2229.

The company has been battling several lawsuits that claim the powder has caused health issues, including cancer.

