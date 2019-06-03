JK Rowling to release new Harry Potter eBooks

Harry Potter fans can soon go four books deeper into the world of wizarding.

Pottermore Publishing, J.K Rowling’s website, plans to release a series of short, non-fiction E-books exploring the “traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter series.”

The collection will center on various Hogwarts lessons.

The first titles — “A Journey Through Charms and Defense Against the Dark Arts” and “A Journey Through Potions and Herbology” — — will be published on June 27.

In two decades, half a billion Harry Potter books have been sold and the series has been translated into 80 languages, according to the series’ official site.

