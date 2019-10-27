Jerry Jones donates $1 million to Dallas school damaged by last week’s tornadoes

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones surprised a Dallas high school with a gift of $1 million.

The money from the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation and the NFL Foundation will help Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas rebuild its football field and replace football equipment lost last Sunday when tornadoes struck the North Texas area.

“Our family, the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL Foundation are proud to be a part of this announcement today,” said Charlotte Jones Anderson, Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer, and Chair of the NFL Foundation. “We are saddened by the devastation that these storms brought upon our community, and we and eager and determined to help get the rebuilding process started. We reached this decision after consulting with the DISD leadership and hearing their input as to how we could help in an area of need that wouldn’t necessarily be covered by government funding.”

Jones surprised the Thomas Jefferson football team on the field Saturday morning before its homecoming game against Spruce High School with the gift.

The game was postponed for Saturday morning and relocated to Loos Stadium following the devastating tornadoes that ripped through their home campus and surrounding neighborhoods.

The moment today Jerry Jones announced a $1 million donation from the @dallascowboys and @NFLFoundation to #DallasISD to help TJ recover from Sunday's tornado. #TJStrong #DallasISDStrong pic.twitter.com/YZftZdFeXo — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) October 26, 2019

Joining Jones in presenting the gift were Thomas Jefferson High School Principal Sandi Massey, Head Football Coach Kendall Hill, Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa, NFL Hall of Famer and Cowboys Legend Charles Haley, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and mascot Rowdy.

“To me that’s the beauty of sports, it brings people together.” – @dallascowboys owner Jerry Jones after announcing a $1 million donation to build a new athletics field for Thomas Jefferson High School. @dallasathletics #DallasISDStrong pic.twitter.com/yPp4mYRLzy — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) October 26, 2019

“This is life changing for the TJ Community.” -Thomas Jefferson High School Principal Massey on what today’s homecoming game and $1 million donation means to the school.@dallasathletics #DallasISDStrong pic.twitter.com/o1SqFEr1ak — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) October 26, 2019

“We appreciate and fully support the Dallas Cowboys help in rebuilding the athletic and football field at Thomas Jefferson High School, a place where so many of the high school students gather to practice their sport, band, drill team and cheerleading,” said Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa. “Often the importance of what athletics brings to the student body can be overlooked in instances like what we are facing. It’s nice to know that we have a community partner in the Cowboys that is stepping in to help here.”

The Dallas Cowboys have engaged Hellas Construction, the Official Turf Provider of the Dallas Cowboys, to partner with the team and Dallas ISD on the rebuilding project. With clients ranging from elementary schools and local parks, to the Dallas Cowboys and AT&T Stadium, Hellas Construction brings their expertise and a quality performance record to the job.

Directly prior to today’s announcement, Haley – a five-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer – addressed the Thomas Jefferson football team in the locker room. Haley spoke about the resiliency of sports, perseverance and working through challenges. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders also joined the Patriots cheer squad on field for player announcements and pregame pageantry prior to the National Anthem.

The Cowboys also joined with partner Whataburger to recognize Thomas Jefferson High School Head Coach Kendall Hill as the Week #9 Dallas Cowboys Whataburger Coach of the Week for the leadership he has brought to his team, school and community in response to this week’s tragedy. Hill was recognized by Haley, members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and representatives from Whataburger during pregame program and receives a $2,000 grant for the football program courtesy of Whataburger and The Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation as part of the recognition.

In addition to the Cowboys commitment to Thomas Jefferson High School, the team has also partnered with The Salvation Army to aid those impacted by the tornadoes. The team is encouraging fans to make a $10 donation to The Salvation Army tornado disaster relief efforts by texting COWBOYS to 20222.

Join the #DallasCowboys in the effort to aid Texas Tornado relief efforts.



Text 20222 & type the word “Cowboys” to make a $10 donation. pic.twitter.com/ZDPEzA4GUA — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 26, 2019

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys aren’t alone in their efforts to help Dallas schools rebuild. Mark Cuban, owner ofthe Dallas Mavericks, also pledged a donation.

Dallas ISD announced Saturday that Cuban has pledged to donate a total of $11 million to help schools rebuild.

Unbelievable. @mcuban just announced he is donating a total of $1.1 million to the Dallas Education Foundation to support our school communities impacted by Sunday’s storms. #DallasISDStrong #DallasEdFoundation @mphav pic.twitter.com/TABYbjkZze — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) October 26, 2019

Cuban had announced on Thursday he would donate $100,000 to help storm victims. But he increased the donation amount Saturday.