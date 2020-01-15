‘Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time’ names Ken Jennings as winner

PASADENA (FOX) – Ken Jennings claimed his third victory in four matches in the ‘Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time’ tournament and the $1 million prize.

It was a battle between Jennings and Holzhauer, as it has been the whole tournament, with the two trading the lead throughout both games Tuesday.

In the first matchup, Jennings led the way with 32,800 before Final Jeopardy!

He then waged his entire points total, gave a correct response and ended the game with 65,600 leading Trebek to ask, “Can he be beaten?”

Holzhauer kicked off Game 2 which heated up the competition.

The tension mounted when Jennings’ correct response was revealed, but his wager of zero left him at 65,600 for a match total of 88,600.

Holzhauer looked stunned and Trebek drew out the tension before revealing an incorrect response. That took Holzhauer down to zero and next came the trophy ceremony.

Trebek, who has hosted “Jeopardy!” for decades, also has been fighting Stage Four pancreatic cancer and was open about eventually ending his hosting days.

“I’ve been listening to him my whole life,” Jennings said of Trebek. “Even now, just hearing that voice, it reminds me of being a kid and running home to watch ‘Jeopardy!’ when I was 10 years old. It reminds me of standing behind that podium and scrambling to come up with an answer. It’s a lot of the cadence of my life, that voice.”

Along with being an emotional pillar for Jennings, he said Trebek had a deeper understanding of the game than most people realize.

“He’s both referee and play-by-play guy. He’s running the whole show,” Jennings said. “He’s just doing it all old-school off the top of his head and he’s been doing it for 30, 40 years and nobody understands the game better than him.”

Additionally, Jennings said the host occasionally offers feedback on the contestants’ choices.

“He’ll tell you, he’ll be like, ‘Oh that small wager might come back to haunt you, kid,'” Jennings recalled. “[He’s] rarely wrong.”

Of course, there was another reason that drew Jennings to return to the show.

“I guess the reason I come back is because I keep losing to Brad Rutter,” Jennings joked. “Every time they invite me for a tournament, I’m excited and I make the finals, and I make second. I’m always just chancing that ring. Maybe one of these times my number will come up.”