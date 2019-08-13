Jeffrey Epstein’s private island raided by FBI agents

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS (KETK) – FBI agents raided Jeffrey Epstein’s private Caribbean island on Monday, showing that the investigation into his alleged sex trafficking will continue despite his death.

According to an NBC report, the search was directed by the Epstein task force led by the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York. The report says that the raid was suggested years ago, but evidently was never fully approved.

The search was conducted just two days after Epstein was found unresponsive in his New York jail cell and later died at a lower Manhatten hospital. His official cause of death is still pending.

Epstein was arrested back on July 6 on two counts of trafficking and sexually abusing young girls as early as 14. He could have been imprisoned for up to 45 years had he been convicted.

The complex on the island is a 24,000 square foot home with two pools and a spa. He purchased the island back in 1998 for just under $8 million.