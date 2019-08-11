Jefferson unveils 100-year-old time capsule

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The past is unveiled in Marion County to give locals the chance to see what life was like more than a century ago.

Jefferson, Texas opened a time capsule Friday evening and it was met with excitement, but also some disappointment.

People line up outside the old courthouse to see what previous generations left them. The time capsule was buried as the cornerstone at the courthouse in 1913 to be revealed more than 100 years later. As the county judge pops open what’s inside, the crowd anxiously awaits.

Inside includes coins from the 1800s’, newspaper clippings, letters, and a 500-dollar Confederacy bill. Unfortunately everything was damaged.

“So a lot of really neat things in there we were hoping for. It’s not all lost. The coins are still there and we’re going to turn them over to our wonderful Jefferson Historical Museum on loan until we move them back into the courthouse,” said Leward Lafleur, Marion County Judge.

Judge LaFleur explains how Jefferson experienced a record flood in 1945.

“It’s very interesting, a little disappointing that the water got in but it’s still amazing they had the foresight to do it,” Karen Jones said.

“I think it’s great. I mean I hate the flood damage that it did. But these things happen to things this old. But i think it’s a wonderful piece to save it. I’m excited the county is going to put in a new one for the next 100 years,” said Hugh Lewis, Marion County Herald.

But in a town steeped in history it’s just part of the story.

“It shows our community. We’re a very caring community and we’re very historical,” Jones said.

Even exciting the youngest of generations.

“I think it’s good. Yeah why do you think it’s good? Because it has money in it,” said one young Jefferson resident named Makayla.

The event also celebrates the restoration project underway at the Marion County Courthouse. The contents will be placed inside the courthouse once the restoration is complete in a couple of years.