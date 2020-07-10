Jarvis Christian College going online for fall semester; will not participate in sports

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) Another university has decided to transition to online classes for the fall semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Jarvis Christian College, all education will be conducted through an online platform.

“The decision was a hard choice to make, but after diligently assessing the impact of COVID-19, remaining online was a decision made in the best interest of the Jarvis Christian College Family.” LESTER NEWMAN, JARVIS PRESIDENT

The school held a virtual campus-wide meeting yesterday, and said they have taken several measures to ensure the safety of faculty, staff, students, and visitors. Some of those include:

mask-wearing

hand-washing

social distancing protocols

purchase of thermometers

tool kits that include: masks, hand sanitizers, cleaning products

The semester will start on August 10 and end on November 20.

Jarvis will also not participate in any fall sports, but will honor athletic and performance scholarships.

The college has also developed a balance forgiveness program. If you’d like information about that, contact Paula Love, Vice President for Finance and Administration, at 903-730-4890, ext. 2701 for additional details.