Jacksonville Public Library to be sold

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – City leaders voted to close the Jacksonville Public Library during a meeting on Tuesday.

City Manager Greg Smith was granted the right to shut down the library, which will allow for it to be sold.

The library will move from its original location at 502 S. Jackson St. to a new location at the Norman Activities Center, 526 E. Commerce St., and the reopening is scheduled for spring 2021.

The nine employees will all transfer to the new location, but they will work in different departments until the place reopens.

It is still unknown who will purchase the library property that holds 1.126 acres.