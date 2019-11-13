Jacksonville officers honored for heroic actions during October stand-off

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Four officers were honored Tuesday night for their heroic actions during a dangerous situation.

In October, two Sergeants and two Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department were faced with a suspect during a stand-off which led to an arrest. The officers had SWAT training but were not a SWAT team.

On Tuesday, Sergeant Wilson, Sergeant Markasky, Officer Hamilton, and Officer Burmit were presented with a letter of commendation for their work and for going above and beyond the call of duty.

“I’m very thankful. It’s stuff that we do a lot that people don’t recognize, put in situations like this because of other people’s bad decisions, and it was nice of our lieutenant to write the commendation letter,” said Sergeant Steven Markasky.