Jacksonville man sentenced to life for Easter murder of his wife

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to life in prison for the Easter 2014 murder of his wife.

Cedric Thompson was convicted and sentenced after a nine day trial in the 2nd District Court for the murder of Kayla Wood Thompson.

Prosecutors told the jury that Thompson stabbed his wife eight times and then ran her over with a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV when she tried to run to a neighbor’s house to get help.

He was arrested at a hospital in Kilgore after an apparent suicide attempt.

In the course of the investigation, the victim’s blood was found on the bottom of the SUV and throughout the house. Thompson’s footprints were found next to the victim, and the tire prints going over the victim exactly matched the tire on Thompson’s SUV.

The victim’s children witnessed the murder and testified at trial.

In his defense, Thompson claimed that when he left his wife was “standing on the front porch” and that “she must have stuck herself with something sharp.”

Two psychologists testified in the punishment phase that Thompson had feigned mental illness in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid responsibility.

The victim’s family testified that they had lost a mother, daughter, sister and friend and that, despite making the best of a bad situation, “their lives had been irrevocably changed by what happened that Easter Sunday.”