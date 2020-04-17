Jacksonville ISD police seeking driver who destroyed Tomato Bowl gates

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville ISD police are trying to identify the driver of a white pickup truck who crashed through and destroyed the gates at the Tomato Bowl Stadium.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon just before 6 p.m.

A white four-door Ford F-150 short wheel-based pickup with a black toolbox or work box in the bed was driving westbound on Wilson Street when it crashed through both gates at the stadium. The crash caused considerable damage to the front and left side of the truck and destroyed both Tomato Bowl gates.

The vehicle then turned right on Austin, crossed the United Pacific Railroad tracks and continued on Cherokee Street.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop or report the incident to law enforcement.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Jacksonville police at 903-589-2621 or message Jacksonville ISD PD on Facebook, @JISDPD. Reference case #2004S080.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Jacksonville/Cherokee County Crime Stoppers at 903-586-7867.