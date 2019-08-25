JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Jacksonville is mourning the loss of Nichols Intermediate Assistant Principal, Elgin Johnson, who passed away at his home early Sunday morning, according to his family.

“Mr. Johson was a positive influence on his students and the entire district,” the Jacksonville ISD Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

People left their condolences to the family on Jacksonville ISD’s Facebook page after they made the announcement Sunday morning.

Mr. Elgin received his Bachelor’s Degree in biology from Texas A&M University and Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from the University of Texas at Tyler.

He was well recognized in Tyler, working many positions from teacher in 1998 at Robert E. Lee High School to Assistant Principal and Dean of Student Life. He went on to serve as Assistant Principal at Nichols Intermediate School where he started in 2017.

KETK will update as more information is released.