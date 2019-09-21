Jacksonville firefighters save local business from rooftop blaze

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville firefighters put out a blaze at a gas station in town early Saturday morning.

According to a Jacksonville Fire Department Facebook post, a call reporting the fire came in at just after 3 a.m. Saturday. The call reported visible flames on the roof of a gas station on South Jackson Street.

Firefighters responded with multiple units and found flames on the roof and one side of the building. The firefighters went to work and got the fire under control in a matter of minutes.

They conducted salvage operations to minimize damage to the contents of the station and cleared the scene before 7 a.m.

No one was inside the station and no injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.