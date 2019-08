HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – J.J. Watt, the Houston Texan star, is giving away a chance to win $100,000 and a brand new Ford Raptor truck.

His purpose is to help charities including his own J.J. Watt Foundation.

The winner will get to:

Meet J.J. Watt in Houston

Win $100,000 to put toward a house downpayment or help pay mortgage

win a brand-new Ford Raptor

Receive a flight to Houston and night in hotel

