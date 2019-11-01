IT’S THAT TIME OF YEAR AGAIN: Check and install fire alarms to prevent home loss

From the outside, this bright yellow house looks normal.

But a few tell-tell signs outside, like a mangled burnt door and a subtle pile of ashes tell a different story.

The home was badly damaged by a space heater malfunction Halloween morning.

“This time of year, when it starts getting cold, we see an uptick in the number of home fires that we respond to, we’ve responded to four or five already this week in East Texas, and you know four or five last week, it’s just fire season for us, unfortunately,” said Tammy Prater with the American Red Cross East Texas.

Earlier this month, we spoke with a Rusk renter, he is even worse for wear after his home went up in flames. The home, his animals, and everything he owned, a complete loss.

He has some advice for others…

“Have fire alarms, because we didn’t even have that,” he said.

The Red Cross says every house needs at least one, if not more.

“You just need to call the Red Cross office and we’ll set up a time to come install for you, we even have special smoke alarms made for folks who are hard of hearing or hearing impaired,” said Prater.

The Smith County Fire Marshal says departments are ready to help too.

“Each unit has a handful of smoke alarms and we will install at least one or two in the home, so there is some measure of protection,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Jay McClung.

If you already have fire/smoke alarms installed, they do require a bit of upkeep, like normal testing and battery replacements. The Fire Marshal’s Office says each bedroom in your home should have one, as well as the hallway leading up to those rooms.