It’s confirmed – President Trump coming to Bossier City next week

by: Nancy Cook

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL) It’s confirmed – President Donald Trump will visit Bossier City next week to stump for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Respone.

According to U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, the President’s visit “is a go.”

Trump will be at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier on the evening of November 14, just two days before the hotly-contested election.

In the polls Respone is running neck-and-neck with incumbent Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards and Republicans hope Trump’s visit will put Respone over the top.

