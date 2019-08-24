‘IT MEANS EVERYTHING TO ME’: KC Fire Academy graduates newest class of first responders

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The newest state-certified future firefighters took a major step toward their dream career Friday night..

The 14 men and women graduated from the Kilgore College Fire Academy, the 107th class to pass through the program that trains aspirants from across the U.S., Canada, and other countries.

The Fire Academy is recognized as an exemplary program by the state and is accredited by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection, State Firefighters’ and Fire Marshals’ Association and Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

“It means everything to me,” said Clay Blakemore of his graduation. “This is something that a couple of years ago I would have never expected to go into, but honestly it’s something that has changed my life. It’s something that has changed the lives of so many others in this class. I’m very proud of being part of class 107.”

Graduates of the fire program will next begin training as EMTs.