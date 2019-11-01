ISIS confirms Baghdadi’s death, names new leader

BAGHDAD, Iraq (NBC News) – For the first time, ISIS confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a video message Thursday and named his successor.

His name is Abu Ibrahim Hashimi al-Quraishi, but little else is known about him, other than his name may indicate he is a direct descendent of the prophet Mohammed, a requirement to lead the terror network.

In its audio message, ISIS also warned the U.S. not to celebrate Baghdadi’s death and urged its fighters to seek revenge.

The general in charge of the military coalition in Syria and Iraq says the fight against ISIS, or Daesh, is far from over.

s/ lt. gen. robert “pat” white/ cjtf-oir commander

“The mission itself hasn’t changed in eastern Syria,” said Lieutenant General Robert “Pat” White,CJTF-OIR commander. “There is still a presence of Daesh there.”

In an exclusive interview, General White said troops are withdrawing from parts of Syria, even as a National Guard unit and armored vehicles moved in today to secure Syria’s oil fields.

“The enduring defeat of ISIS mission that we have, the oilfields are contained inside of that,” the general told NBC News.

General White said he is sending infantry troops in to hold the areas, freeing up the U.S. special operations forces who work in partnership with the Syrian democratic forces to continue to pursue ISIS.