Irving police investigating after dead baby found in Applebee’s trashcan

IRVING, Texas (KETK) – Irving police are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a restaurant bathroom trashcan.

The baby was found Friday in the restroom of an Applebee’s restaurant.

They say the child was born in the bathroom and put in the trashcan. The mother then left the restaurant.

Employees found the infant’s body about 30 minutes later while cleaning.

Irving police are asking anyone with any information to call 972-273-1010 and reference case number 19-16759 or email ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.