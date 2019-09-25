iPhone still works after 1 year at bottom of river

SOUTH CAROLINA (KETK) – Apparently those waterproof cases seem to actually work!

A diver in South Carolina discovered a phone at the bottom of a river that had been there for more than a year – and it powered on right away.

“I came across something that looked kind of like a rope maybe attached to car keys, and when I pulled it up, I seen a phone inside of a waterproof case and I’m like no way, this is unbelievable.” Michael Bennett

The phone belonged to a woman named Erica Bennett (no relation) and she was overwhelmed because the phone contained text messages from her late father just before he passed away.

Erica had lost the phone back in the summer of 2018 when it fell off a float.

“It was kind of emotional because the last thing I have from him is saying ‘hey I’m playing phone tag with you, so I just figured I just text you, how are you feeling?’ And I think he had called me after that. I’m pretty sure it was Father’s Day.” Erica Bennett

She said the phone was in a chargeable case, which also still works. She is now transferring all her important files to her new phone.