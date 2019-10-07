Breaking News
Longview fire shuts down road, traffic being re-directed

Pullback of forces in Ukraine’s rebel east is delayed

International
Posted: / Updated:

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko speaks during a joint new conference with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics following their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister says a planned pullback of forces in the rebel east has been delayed because of recent skirmishes.

Ukraine and Russia-backed separatist rebels have agreed to pull their forces from the front line in two areas starting Monday to create a safe buffer zone.

But Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko says the move has been postponed due to recent shelling by separatists.

More than 13,000 people have been killed in the five-year conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed rebels.

France and Germany brokered a 2015 peace agreement that envisaged granting a wide autonomy for the rebel east and holding a local election there, but the deal has stalled.

Ukraine’s newly elected President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has pushed for the vote in the east, but says a lasting cease-fire must come first.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC