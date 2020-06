CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ordered the European Union’s ambassador to leave the country on Monday hours after the bloc that's pushing for a democratic transition hit several officials loyal to the socialist leader with sanctions.

Maduro's order, given in an address on state television, follows stiff financial measures imposed by the EU against 11 Venezuelans, including Luis Parra, who heads a National Assembly rival to the one headed by opposition leader Juan Guaidó.