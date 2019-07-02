1  of  2
Harrowing video shows boy falling underneath train

Australia has released hair-raising surveillance footage of a child falling between a train and the station platform, as a reminder to parents to stay vigilant.

In the video, a train stops at a Sydney station, and a woman pushes a stroller toward the open doors.

As she prepares to lift the stroller onto the train, the child walking beside her plunges into the gap between the woman and the train.

The woman then raises her arm to draw the attention of station staff, while a passerby helps pull the apparently unharmed child back onto the platform.

The local transport minister has advised the public to hold on to children’s hands when moving around stations and boarding trains.

