Ex-Serb fighter gets 20 years for burning civilians

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A court in Bosnia on Wednesday sentenced a former Serb fighter to 20 years in prison for a wartime massacre of a group of Bosniak civilians who were locked in a house and burned alive, including a baby.

The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina convicted Radomir Susnjar of taking part in the killings in June 1992 in the eastern town of Visegrad.

The Serb paramilitary fighters in the town robbed the Bosniak civilians, who were mostly Muslim, before locking them all in one room and throwing in bombs while shooting those who tried to escape.

The court said in the verdict that Susnjar searched the civilians looking for hidden valuables and later “pushed the last civilian in the column into the room and locked the door making it impossible for them to get out of the house and run away.”

The court said at least 25 civilians were killed, including a two-day old baby. Susnjar’s lawyer said he will appeal the verdict.

Thousands of Bosniak civilians were killed after Bosnian Serbs took control over much of eastern Bosnia early in the 1992-95 war. More than 100,000 people died in the conflict that left millions homeless.