Dutch police continue hunt for attacker who stabbed 3

Dutch police secure a shopping street after a stabbing incident in the center of The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Dutch police say multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague’s main shopping street. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police are continuing their hunt for an attacker who stabbed three youth on a street in The Hague that was crowded with Black Friday shoppers.

Police have yet to establish a motive. The victims were treated in a hospital and released late Friday.

Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper said there were no updates in the investigation early Saturday.

The attack in the Netherlands came hours after a man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people in London, killing two, before he was fatally shot by officers. Police are treating it as a terrorist attack.

