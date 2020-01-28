7.7-magnitude earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica

UPDATE (2:45 P.M.) – A Tsunami warning has been issued for most areas near the epicenter of the earthquake.

It is unclear if there were any deaths from the powerful 7.7 quake or what kind of property damage there is.

Our sister station WFLA in Tampa is reporting that many buildings in south Florida are evacuating because aftershocks were being felt.

The scene in #Brickell (next to downtown Miami). Hundreds of people standing around, evacuated from their offices- many law firms & banks. Some people reported “some slight shaking,” felt like a “boat rocking” from 7.7 quake centered btwn. Jamaica and Cuba. Story @NBCNightlyNews pic.twitter.com/h9dar3kUO5 — Sam Brock (@SamBrockNBC) January 28, 2020

LUCEA, Jamaica (KETK) – A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Jamaica has struck between Cuba and Jamaica.

The earthquake was reported about 73 miles northwest of Lucea, Jamaica and it had a recorded depth of 10 km.

JUST IN: 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica, USGS says. pic.twitter.com/6LBjUnhxpO — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 28, 2020

According to the National Weather Service, hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 200 miles of the epicenter along the coasts of Jamaica, Cayman Islands, and Cuba.

It's not immediately clear if there are any damages or injuries.

