7.7-magnitude earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica

UPDATE (2:45 P.M.) – A Tsunami warning has been issued for most areas near the epicenter of the earthquake.
It is unclear if there were any deaths from the powerful 7.7 quake or what kind of property damage there is.
Our sister station WFLA in Tampa is reporting that many buildings in south Florida are evacuating because aftershocks were being felt.
LUCEA, Jamaica (KETK) – A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Jamaica has struck between Cuba and Jamaica.
The earthquake was reported about 73 miles northwest of Lucea, Jamaica and it had a recorded depth of 10 km.
According to the National Weather Service, hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 200 miles of the epicenter along the coasts of Jamaica, Cayman Islands, and Cuba.
