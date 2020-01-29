Injuries reported in Burleson County oil field explosion

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KWKT) – There are reports of multiple injuries in an oil field explosion that occurred Wednesday afternoon southwest of Caldwell in Burleson County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. along County Road 127 south of Deanville.

Firefighters from multiple agencies are responding to the situation that has been described as an oil well blowout.

Several medical helicopters have been dispatched to the scene.

This is a developing story and KETK will update as information becomes available.