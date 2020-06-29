Toddler dies after dog attack in Hunt County

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A toddler has died as a result of a dog attack.

On Monday, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 9900 block of Private Road 3820 in regards to a dog bite along.

The deputy who arrived on scene saw a young child in the roadway who had suffered trauma from a dog bite. Life-saving measures were performed until AMR arrived on scene to transport the infant.

Unfortunately, the child did not survive.

Preliminary reports indicated the child had gotten out of an enclosed yard unknowingly and walked down the gravel road. The dog, believed to be a pit bull, was able to get out of its own yard and attack the infant.

The investigation is still ongoing and an autoposy has been ordered.

Justice of the Peace McNabb signed a warrant for the seizure of the dog and is being held by a local animal control facility.