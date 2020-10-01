Illinois teacher uses ‘I miss you mobile’ to deliver books to students

BOLINGBROOK, Illinois (WGN/ KETK) A second grade teacher found a safe way to connect with her students in person during the time of social distancing.

Nicole Farrar is a teacher at Jamie McGee, and she recently set up a bookstore in the backseat of her “I miss you mobile.”

“What started out as a simple text kind of grew and grew and everyone came through, and I got a bunch of books,” said Farrar.

The teacher spent two weeks gathering as many books as she could. Then, she visited each student at home and gave them a chance to shop for some new books.

“I couldn’t even sleep last night. I was so excited,” said Farrar.

Her students said they were also happy to see her, and while their smiles may have been masked, you could see the excitement in their eyes.

“Oh I wanted to see her so much this made my whole day,” said Xavier, a student.

Some students greeted their teacher with an air hug like Gurbani.

“It was really fun because I haven’t seen here in real life for a very long time,” said Gurbani.



The parents were also impressed, and they said Farrar is one of the best. They love to see the creative way she connects with their kids, whether it’s in person, or online.

“I’ve never had a teacher be so willing with their time like this. Whenever we need help with anything, she’s always willing to help and go the extra mile, so she’s doing the pandemic COVID thing right,” said Mary, a parent.

Farrar said this project is fulfilling for her, and she hopes to see others do the same.



“Teachers everywhere are working so hard and they’re just all looking for a way to connect, so maybe this will inspire other teachers to do something similar,” Farrar added.