CHICAGO (KETK) – An Illinois man who is known nationwide for putting crosses at the site of mass shootings is now focused on the gun violence in Chicago.

Greg Zanis of Aurora is creating quite the powerful sight, placing 314 crosses on a Chicago lot. Each cross honors a life lost this year to violence.

They bear the victim’s name along with a big, red heart.

Zanis said that each heart represents love and that love always wins over hate.